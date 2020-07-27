CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
960 FPUS51 KALY 270755
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 270753
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
353 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
CTZ001-272000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
353 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ013-272000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
353 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
