CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
_____
759 FPUS51 KALY 210749
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 210748
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020
CTZ001-212000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
CTZ013-212000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
