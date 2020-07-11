CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
_____
855 FPUS51 KALY 110759
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 110758
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
CTZ001-112000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-112000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather