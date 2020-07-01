CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
565 FPUS51 KALY 010741
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 010740
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
340 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
CTZ001-012000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
340 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with
highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ013-012000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
340 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around
80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
