CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

298 FPUS51 KALY 210745

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210744

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

344 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

