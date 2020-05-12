CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020

783 FPUS51 KALY 120758

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120756

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

CTZ001-122000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

356 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-122000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

356 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

