CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

_____

882 FPUS51 KALY 220811

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220809

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

409 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

CTZ001-222000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

410 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-222000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

410 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

