CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EDT Fri Apr 17 2020

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

353 AM EDT Fri Apr 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

353 AM EDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

