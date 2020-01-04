CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

_____

008 FPUS51 KALY 040826

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040825

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

CTZ001-042100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-042100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather