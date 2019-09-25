CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

_____

023 FPUS51 KALY 250741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather