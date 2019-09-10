CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

386 FPUS51 KALY 100742

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

CTZ001-102000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-102000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

