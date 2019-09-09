CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
706 FPUS51 KALY 090746
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090743
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019
CTZ001-092000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-092000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather