CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
603 FPUS51 KALY 240710
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 240709
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
309 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
CTZ001-242000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
309 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ013-242000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
309 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
