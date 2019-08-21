CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

