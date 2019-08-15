CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

_____

110 FPUS51 KALY 150718

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150716

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

CTZ001-152000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-152000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

316 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

