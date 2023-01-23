WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1150 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY

MORNING...

...A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST TONIGHT UNTIL

10 AM PST TUESDAY MORNING....

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 29 degrees expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities

in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet.

* WHERE...The central portion of the San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, valid until 9 AM PST Tuesday

morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, valid from 1 AM PST tonight

until 10 AM PST Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive

vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 198, Highway 180, Highway 41, and Highway 43.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of

distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...The northern portion of the San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...Valid until 9 AM PST Tuesday morning.

vegetation.

...A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sustained northeast winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts near

75 mph expected.

* WHERE...The Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging wind gusts could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Wind gusts of 45 mph or higher are no longer expected in the Kern

County desert. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been cancelled.

10 AM PST TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low

as 200 feet.

* WHERE...Fresno-Clovis.

* WHEN...From 1 AM PST tonight until 10 AM PST Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty

of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria, so the wind advisory

for the Sacramento Valley and Delta region has been cancelled.

Locally breezy winds will continue into the evening hours.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON...

for the Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern

Sierra Nevada areas has been allowed to expire. Breezy winds will

continue into the evening hours, which could still cause impacts

to vehicles driving and unsecured outdoor objects.

