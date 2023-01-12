WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 936 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible for Saturday into Sunday and another 1 to 2 feet for Sunday night into Tuesday. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Tulare County at elevations around 5,000 feet, although snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet on Sunday. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet, highest in southern San Diego County. A larger, long-period west swell will produce surf of 6 to 8 Friday through Sunday. Local sets of 10-12 feet possible in San Diego County Friday and Saturday. * WHERE...San Diego County and Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding of low lying beach areas and parking lots around high tide Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 3.54 ft at 1210 PM Friday and 4.08 ft at 213 AM Saturday. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather