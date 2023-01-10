WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Hanford CA

520 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE KNP COMPLEX BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT

530 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN TULARE COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 400 AM PST Wednesday for a

portion of central California.

