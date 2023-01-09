WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Hanford CA

108 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Fresno County, including areas south of

highway 168 near Shaver lake and the community of Tollhouse.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. It will

take several hours for all the water from these storms to work

through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 108 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated an area of very heavy

rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Trimmer Springs, Mountain Rest, Shaver Lake, Shaver Lake 3ne

and Auberry.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

