WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

155 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10

inches this evening. Storm total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

feet above 7000 feet, and 6 to 18 inches between 5000 feet and

7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia

National Park.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

