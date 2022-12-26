WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

734 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra and

Yosemite Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A potent AR event is slated to impact the area starting early

morning hours bringing ample precipitation to the area. Rain

rates nearing 0.5"/hr are possible during these hours.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of two to three feet anticipated above 8,000

feet. Total snow amounts of one to two feet expected from

7,000 feet to 8,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of four to

eight inches anticipated from 6,000 feet to 7,000 feet. Winds

will gust as high as 55 mph on exposed ridgetops and along the

crest.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia

National Park.

* WHEN...Valid from 10 PM PST Monday night until 10 AM PST

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

