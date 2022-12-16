WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

829 PM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to

32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800

feet to as low as 200 feet.

* WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, valid until 7 AM PST Monday

morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, valid from 9 PM PST this

evening until 11 AM PST Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and

other sensitive, exposed vegetation. Hazardous driving

conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as

low as 200 feet.

* WHEN...Valid from 9 PM PST this evening until 11 AM PST

Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

