WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

347 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile

or less, with local visibility down to 200 feet, in dense fog.

* WHERE...Merced- Madera- Mendota, Caruthers- San Joaquin- Selma,

Delano- Wasco- Shafter, and Hanford- Corcoran- Lemoore.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in

dense fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Los Banos Dos Palos, Merced Madera Mendota, Planada Le

Grand Snelling, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties,

Caruthers San Joaquin Selma, Buttonwillow Lost Hills I5, Delano-

Wasco-Shafter, Hanford Corcoran Lemoore, Visalia Porterville

Reedley and Southeast San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday.

plumbing.

