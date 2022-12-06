WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 237 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fresno County through 300 PM PST... At 236 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Cantua Creek, or 42 miles southwest of Madera, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fresno County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3635 12047 3645 12053 3648 12041 3639 12036 TIME...MOT...LOC 2236Z 243DEG 6KT 3642 12043 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather