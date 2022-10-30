WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1224 PM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Early Next Week... A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska on Monday and move into the Pacific Northwest on Monday night. We are expecting a strong cold front to move across the region on Tuesday night. Snow is expected to increase during the day on Tuesday with the potential heavy snow on Tuesday night. The front will push south into the Kern county area on Wednesday and provide lighter amounts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible with isolated amounts up to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches from 5000 feet to 6000 feet. West winds could gust as high as 40 mph above 6000 feet. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge. * WHEN...From early Tuesday Morning through late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with high country road closures. The hazardous conditions could impact hikers and campers in the National Parks. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather