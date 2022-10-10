WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

558 PM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kern

County through 630 PM PDT...

At 557 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles west of California City, or 31 miles north of Lancaster. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kern

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3525 11811 3524 11794 3513 11795 3513 11813

TIME...MOT...LOC 0057Z 018DEG 2KT 3514 11804

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather