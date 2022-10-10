WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 401 PM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kern County through 430 PM PDT... At 401 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Randsburg, or 17 miles south of Ridgecrest, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Randsburg, Laurel Mountain and Government Peak. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3529 11770 3542 11787 3555 11763 3532 11763 TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 148DEG 5KT 3538 11767 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather