Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The French burn scar in...

Northeastern Kern County in central California...

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the French Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate

is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the French Burn

Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the French Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Isabella and Wofford Heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the French Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

