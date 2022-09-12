WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

707 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM PDT this evening for a

portion of central California, including the following county, Kern.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM PDT for a portion of

Southwest California.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather