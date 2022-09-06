WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

449 PM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Mariposa and northwestern Tuolumne Counties through 515 PM PDT...

At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles north of Yosemite Valley, or 20 miles southwest of Twin Lakes,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hetch Hetchy, Hetch Hetchy Ranger Station, Miguel Meadow Ranger

Station, Lower Kibbie Ridge, Lake Eleanor Ranger Station, White Wolf

Campground, Paradise Meadow and Rancheria Falls Wilderness

Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3799 11948 3784 11960 3793 11988 3794 11989

3798 11989 3800 11987 3803 11988 3809 11983

3809 11980 3810 11973 3813 11969

TIME...MOT...LOC 2348Z 122DEG 14KT 3796 11963

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

