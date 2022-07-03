WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 118 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14 and Highway 58 around Mojave. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather