WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

503 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Kern.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 503 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Rosamond, California City, Edwards AFB, Mojave, North Edwards

and Boron.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

- At 506 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

Cima.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather