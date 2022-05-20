WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1143 PM PDT Thu May 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Kern County desert, Kern County mountains, and Tulare County mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58, Highway 178, and U.S. Highway 395. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday morning. profile vehicles, such as campers and tractor trailers. limited to Highway 180, Highway 33, Interstate 5 north of Lost Hills, Highway 198 from Hanford westward, and Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather