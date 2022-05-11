WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

752 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Winds have decreased below advisory criteria across the impacted

area and are expected to continue to decrease overnight.

Therefore the Wind Advisory issued earlier for the Mojave Desert

Slopes will be allowed to expire.

