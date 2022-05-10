WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1037 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi

Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through

and below Walker Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

