WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1117 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

Precipitation has diminished to a few showers this morning,

therefore, the Winter Storm Warning has been allowed to expire.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather