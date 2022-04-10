WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1125 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches with isolated amounts reaching up to 14 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet north of Kern County.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities in

blowing snow at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

