AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

803 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of central California and

northern California, including the following areas, in central

California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas

Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and

Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast

and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In

northern California, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys,

Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior

Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys, Northern Monterey Bay, San

Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula

Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose, Santa Cruz Mountains

and Sonoma Coastal Range.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

