WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

314 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Warning will expire at 315 AM PST early this morning for

Alameda Creek near Niles in Alameda County.

Flood waters have receded to just below minor flood stage. Flooding

threat has diminished, however, continue to stay alert as this gauge

is expected to briefly reach minor flood stage again on Monday

morning. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

