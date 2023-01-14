WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 912 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 910 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 6 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.7 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will contribute to minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather