WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

924 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County.

For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding remains

possible tonight.

* WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor

flooding.

At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach

of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near spreckels

will have minor flooding.

At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the

lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant

flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels

Boulevard will begin to flood.

At 26.0 feet, The lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar,

Spence and Spreckels will have moderate flooding. At least 20,000

acres of farm land in the Salinas Valley are threatened with

flooding. Levees along the lower Salinas River could breach. Some

primary and many secondary roads along the Salinas River will

begin to flood. Highway 68 will become inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 AM PST Friday the stage was 24.56 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:00 AM PST Friday was 24.59 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9

feet this evening.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

25.8 feet on 02/26/1969.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am PST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Salinas River

Spreckels 23.0 24.56 Fri 9 am PST 24.5 23.2 22.4

