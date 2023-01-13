WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

HIGH SURF WARNING

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

307 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, with

occasional waves up to 30 feet for steeply sloped beaches.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and

docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.

