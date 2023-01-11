WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

256 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore,

Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay

Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range.

* WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Excessive rainfall will bring a flood risk through late

tonight

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather