WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 204 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. Winds will be strongest along the coast and higher terrain. * WHERE...Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the recent rains and saturated soils trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____