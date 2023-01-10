WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 200 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marin, northwestern Contra Costa, southeastern Sonoma and south central Napa Counties through 245 PM PST... At 159 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lucas Valley-Marinwood, or near San Rafael, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Concord, Vallejo, Berkeley, Richmond, Napa, San Rafael, Novato, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, El Cerrito, Hercules, American Canyon, Albany, Pinole, Orinda, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur and Corte Madera. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3834 12223 3827 12219 3827 12222 3806 12222 3802 12215 3805 12196 3794 12212 3797 12217 3789 12219 3791 12225 3788 12231 3792 12236 3787 12245 3790 12250 3787 12250 3786 12259 3793 12270 3791 12268 3790 12272 3802 12287 TIME...MOT...LOC 2159Z 242DEG 49KT 3803 12256 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather