WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1226 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Alameda and Contra Costa.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1225 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 0.2 and 0.4 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oakland, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, San Leandro,

Alameda, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, Danville, Martinez,

Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Lafayette, El Cerrito, Castro

Valley, San Lorenzo, Hercules, Albany and Pinole.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

