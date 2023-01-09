WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

439 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

.Rain continuing this morning across the area. Multiple reports of

flooded roadways and stalled vehicles. An additional 1 to 2 inches

is expected with heavier rain expected after 4 am.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma.

* WHEN...Until 645 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 434 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing in the

advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of around 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park,

Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur,

Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale,

Fairfax, Sebastopol, Cotati and St. Helena.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

