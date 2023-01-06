WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

757 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The Flood Warning will expire at 8 AM PST this morning for a portion

of central California, including the following county, Monterey.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

_____

