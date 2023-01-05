WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1228 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large west swell. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1226 PM PST, Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... areas around the Salinas River Lagoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather