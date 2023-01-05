WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1220 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Light to moderate rain continues to fall over the advisory

area leading to flooding concerns.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa

Clara and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1218 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated additional rain moving over an already saturated

area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory

area.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward,

Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch,

Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City,

Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

